Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

