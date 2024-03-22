Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

