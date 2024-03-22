e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.58.

NYSE:ELF opened at $207.31 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $73.08 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

