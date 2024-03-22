Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Price Target Lowered to $10.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE EC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 37.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

