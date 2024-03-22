Embraer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,241 put options on the company. This is an increase of 319% compared to the average daily volume of 1,491 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Embraer by 172.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,585 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 824,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of ERJ opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

