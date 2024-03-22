Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.60 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $113.35. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

