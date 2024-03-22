Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
Shares of EPAC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $35.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 115,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
