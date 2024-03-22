Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $35.43.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 60,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 115,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.