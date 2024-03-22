Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.