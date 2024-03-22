Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
