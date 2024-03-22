Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

