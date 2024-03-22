Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

