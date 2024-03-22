Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Issues Earnings Results

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 178,879 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $876,507.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,768,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,488.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.