Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.72 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

