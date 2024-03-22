Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.09.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

