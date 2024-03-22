Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.47

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 97923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

