Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.47

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.45, with a volume of 97923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.23%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

