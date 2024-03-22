Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

EPRT stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.