Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.62. Eventbrite shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 89,197 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 76.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 1,203,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at $10,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

