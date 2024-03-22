Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $297.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak acquired 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

