EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

