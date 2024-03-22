Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.30. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

