FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-$16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE FDS opened at $450.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.91. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

