F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,004.00

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($12.77), with a volume of 44570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($12.71).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.11.

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,153.85%.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh acquired 2,084 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($12.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.36 ($25,310.45). In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of £992.83 ($1,263.95). Also, insider Anuradha (Anu) Chugh purchased 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.15) per share, with a total value of £19,881.36 ($25,310.45). Insiders acquired a total of 2,295 shares of company stock worth $2,195,589 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

