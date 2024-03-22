F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,004.00

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($12.77), with a volume of 44570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($12.71).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 924.11.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,153.85%.
Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
