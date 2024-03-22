FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.46. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

