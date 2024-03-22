FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.25-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.35. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit decline, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.21 billion. FedEx also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.250-18.250 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.