Feng-Ming Wang Sells 2,173 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

