Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,805 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

