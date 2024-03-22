Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $240.36 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.87 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.