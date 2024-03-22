Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $151.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.46. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $115.27 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

