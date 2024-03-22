Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. grew its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $170.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

