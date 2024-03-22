Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

