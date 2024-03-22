Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

