Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

