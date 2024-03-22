Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

