Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

