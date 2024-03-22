Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $340,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

