Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $712,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.