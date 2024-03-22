Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $106.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

