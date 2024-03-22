Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

