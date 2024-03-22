Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $602.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.75 and a 200-day moving average of $517.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.