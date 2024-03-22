Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $121.34 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

