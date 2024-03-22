Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after buying an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,682,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,941,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,665,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.