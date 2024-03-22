Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

