Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

