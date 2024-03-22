Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

