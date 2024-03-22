Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

