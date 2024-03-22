Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

