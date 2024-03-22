Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

