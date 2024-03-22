Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.