Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

