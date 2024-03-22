Financial Analysis: Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) versus Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Caravelle International Group and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.17 $12.23 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $387.10 million 0.52 -$9.62 million ($0.50) -21.00

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caravelle International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping -2.49% -2.89% -1.63%

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Good Falkirk (MI) Limited.

